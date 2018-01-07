Ski resorts get much needed fresh powder

Fresh snow at Keystone Resort. (Photo: Keystone Resort)

KUSA - While Coloradans around the metro might have noticed a few damp roads Sunday morning, several ski resorts throughout the state woke up to the sight of fresh powder.

The most impressive totals were in Crested Butte, where about 11 inches of snow fell at the mountain over the last 24 hours.

Powder Alert! With 8" on the PowCam and 11" in the past 24 hours, today is a great day to be on the mountain! #burythebutte https://t.co/wos4NBDA7N pic.twitter.com/512MOAfoCQ — Crested Butte (@skicrestedbutte) January 7, 2018

Aspen Snowmass received about eight inches, while Telluride had nearly seven inches fall along their 23 trails.

Steamboat Springs, Winter Park and Monarch Mountain each got about six inches of fresh snow, according to 9NEWS meteorologist Belen De Leon.

That’s just slightly less than Loveland Ski Area, Keystone, Purgatory and Breckenridge, where five inches of snow fell overnight.

Those ideal skiing conditions have already caused a few headaches for those traveling along the I-70 mountain corridor.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tells travelers to expect about 2 hours of travel time from Denver to the Eisenhower Tunnel due to heavy traffic.

As always, make sure to check CDOT for the latest travel conditions before you go. Roads could be icy and slick throughout the day.

Snow showers are expected to continue throughout the morning Sunday, but will diminish by the afternoon.

Wednesday could bring another chance of rain and snow showers to the state.

