Sunlight Mountain Resort announces Japanese partnership

GLENWOOD SPRING, COLO. (AP) - A Colorado ski area and resort has announced a partnership with Japanese ski area.



The Aspen Daily News reports Kiroro Ski Resort is the second international partner for Sunlight Mountain Resort, located outside of Glenwood Springs. They announced the partnership on Monday.



Kiroro's vice president of international partnerships Scot Ennis says the company was impressed with "the boldness" of Sunlight's $700 single-day lift ticket promotion, which includes a pair of Meir skis and a pass to Iron Mountain Hot Springs. As part of the partnership, Sunlight season-holders are eligible for three free ski days at Kiroro.



Sunlight is also partnered with Alp 2500 ski resort, located in the Pyrenees mountains of northeastern Spain.

