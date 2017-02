Teen girl dies after skiing into tree

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A 17-year-old girl died after she hit a tree at Winter Park Resort on Wednesday.

According to the resort, the teen was skiing on on Forget-Me-Not, an intermediate trail in Parsenn Bowl around 12:30 p.m. when she struck the tree.

She was taken to the the Denver Health East Grand ER where she later died.

The victim's name has not been released.

No other skiers were involved.

