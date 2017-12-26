Vail opens 6-passenger high-speed chair lift for mountain's front side

(Photo: Courtesy David Ryder, Bloomberg)

VAIL - Vail upgraded one of the resort's primary front-side lifts to six-person capacity Tuesday and opened several other lifts to give access to 900 acres of terrain for skiers and snowboarders.

The Northwoods Express Lift (Chair 11), which previously carried four persons per chair, services intermediate and expert terrain. It's a popular route to the top of the mountain for skiers and riders exiting Gondola One at Mid-Vail (via the TransMontane catwalk) and riders using the Riva Bahn lift that starts at the Golden Peak base area.

The new six-person Chair 11 is expected to reduce wait times and increase uphill capacity by 25 percent.

