Vail reports Q4 loss; cites 'less favorable conditions' in Colorado

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Vail Resorts Inc. reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss compared with year earlier.

The Broomfield ski resort company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $57.1 million, or a loss of $1.43 per share, compared with a loss of $65.3 million, or a loss of $1.80 per share a year earlier.

Total revenues rose to $209 million from $180 million a year earlier.

"This year's results highlight the positive impact of our expanding geographic diversification, the stability provided by our growing pass program and the success of our guest-focused marketing efforts. ... Our Colorado resorts achieved incremental revenue and EBITDA growth over the record prior year, despite less favorable conditions that impacted visitation, particularly in the early part of the season, and the late timing of the Easter holiday," said Rob Katz, CEO, in a statement.

