Vail Resorts sees fewer Mexican visitors to its U.S. ski areas

In its second-quarter earnings report, ​Vail Resorts Inc. said it's noticed a "notable decline" in Mexican visitors at its U.S. resorts. (Photo: JACK AFFLECK | VAIL RESORTS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Vail Resorts Inc. said it's noticed a "notable decline" in Mexican visitors at it U.S. resorts.

In the latest quarter, the Broomfield ski area conglomerate (NYSE: MTN) said it's seeing a decline in international visitors to its U.S. resorts, including a big drop in Mexican visitors.

"International visitation to our U.S. resorts was down in the second quarter compared to the prior year impacted by the strong U.S. dollar and a notable decline in Mexican visitation," CEO Rob Katz said in a statement.

Katz did not say whether President Donald Trump's immigration policies, his plans for building a border wall or rising tensions between the U.S. and Mexico are factors in the dropoff of Mexican visitors to his company's resorts.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mQ74CE

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)