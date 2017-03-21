World Cup ski races not happening in Aspen this year

Naoki Yuasa of Japan skis his second run in the men's slalom during the 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals at Aspen Mountain on March 19, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

ASPEN, COLO. (AP) - Officials with the U.S. Ski Association say Aspen is no longer hosting this year's FIS World Cup races due to much-needed upgrades.



The Aspen Daily News reported Monday that FIS Secretary General Sarah Lewis says a new lift is needed to replace one that is 45 years old and the conditions of the base area and a restaurant need to be improved.



John Rigney with host Aspen Skiing Co. acknowledged the ski area's need for "a face-lift." But he says moving the November World Cup from Aspen is a "disservice to the racers, the fans and the sport of skiing."



Aspen Skiing Co. has received federal approval for a new chairlift but its installation hasn't yet gotten city approval.



Lewis says the races could be moved to Killington, Vermont.



