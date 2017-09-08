Sky Sox end 20-year playoff drought

The Colorado Springs Sky Sox are in the postseason for the first time in 20 years. (Photo: Colorado Springs Sky Sox)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. - The Colorado Springs Sky Sox are back in the playoffs for the first time in 20 years.

After splitting the first two games against the Memphis Redbirds, the Sky Sox return home to Security Service Field on Friday night to continue a best-of-five postseason series.

First pitch is at 6 p.m. tonight for game three.

Game four will be Saturday at 4 p.m. and, if necessary, game five will be Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., both in Colorado Springs.

The Sky Sox won the Pacific Coast League American North Division with an 80-win regular season to return to the postseason after a two-decade absence.

The winner of the Colorado Springs and Memphis series will play either the El Paso Chihuahuas or Reno Aces in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series. El Paso took a two games to none series lead Thursday night in Reno.

If the Sky Sox advance to the championship, that series would begin Tuesday, September 12 in Colorado Springs.

Fans can get their playoff tickets at http://www.skysox.com/playoffs.

