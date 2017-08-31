Sloter rallies against Unknown QB as Broncos lead Cards, 23-2

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 31: The Denver Broncos celebrate a 52-yard first quarter field goal against the Arizona Cardinals with Brandon McManus #8 during a preseason NFL game. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - Kyle Sloter has been the Denver Broncos’ most pleasant surprise story of the preseason.

He has far exceeded expectations. And after a slow start in preseason game No. 4 against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, Sloter started playing well.

But there were also a couple plays of inexperience that will make it a tough call between Sloter or the Unnamed Quarterback as the backup to Trevor Siemian for the season opener September 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos’ reserve players were leading the Arizona Cardinals’ backups, 23-2, in the fourth quarter of the final game of the preseason before a late-arriving crowd at eventually-to-be-renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

In Vance Joseph's first preseason as head coach, the Broncos are closing in on a 4-0 record.

If the Broncos do pick up a quarterback off the waiver wire, Sloter may still be on their first, 53-man roster by 2 p.m. Saturday. The Broncos may not know until Sunday whether they are awarded any claims.

Sloter was magnificent later in the first half, completing back-to-back, 32-yard completions that ignited a six-play, 98-yard touchdown drive.

For the final play, Sloter hurried his offense up to the line and got a quick handoff to running back Stevan Ridley, who shouldered his way in easily for a 3-yard touchdown.

A few plays later, Broncos safety Dymonte Thomas, an undrafted rookie from Michigan, picked off an overthrown pass across the middle by Arizona quarterback Trevor Knight and sped back up the gut the other way for a 58-yard touchdown return.

Sloter was then cool and impressive while passing the Broncos into field goal position in the final 1:14. Brandon McManus made the 44-yard field goal as the half ended.

Sloter was 11 of 19 for an impressive 183 yards into the fourth quarter.

The first quarter ended with the Broncos up by the unusual score of 3-2. Arizona picked up a 2-point safety when linebacker Alex Bazzie sacked Sloter in the end zone.

Sloter was attempting to throw a middle screen but running back De’Angelo Henderson was caught up among a scrum of humanity. Sloter had plenty of time to ditch the ball but he held on too long.

It was the type of play where a quarterback with more experience would have avoided either the sack, or safety, or both. Sloter took another sack deep in his own territory in the second quarter when again he had time to throw the ball away.

Those were moments of indecision that could convince Broncos general manager John Elway he needs to pick up a quarterback with some NFL experience to replace the injured Paxton Lynch and back up Siemian against the Chargers in 12 days.

Sloter did complete passes to Jeff Heuerman and Kalif Raymond during a drive late in the first quarter. Another back-shoulder pass to Jordan Taylor was dropped.

McManus, who was the last player to run out of the tunnel during pregame introductions, finished the drive with a 52-yard field goal that put Denver ahead, 3-2.

McManus, punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter were the only Broncos’ first-teamers who played in the game. McManus is 10 of 10 in field goals during the preseason, including 7 of 7 from at least 40 yards.

Head coach Vance Joseph sat nearly 30 players for the final preseason game.

During the Broncos’ offensive touchdown drive, Sloter was backed up to his own 2-yard line when he hit Taylor across the middle on a slant pass for 32 yards. Sloter then scrambled left and threw across his body downfield to Anthony Nash for another 32-yard gain.

Ridley then burst through a huge hole along the right side for a 27-yard gain that set up his touchdown on the next play.

