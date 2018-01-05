Colorado Rapids announce 2018 schedule

Tim Howard of the Colorado Rapids stands in the goal against the FC Dallas at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on July 23, 2016 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA - The Colorado Rapids have announced their 2018 schedule.

The Rapids begin play on Saturday, March 10 at New England.

Their first home game will be on Saturday, March 24 against Sporting Kansas City. The home opener was rescheduled from March 3 due to the Rapids' participation in the 2018 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.

In 2018 the Rapids will again host the Seattle Sounders on July 4th (with post-match fireworks).

There are two matches scheduled for national television: Sunday, April 29 (vs. Orlando City SC) and Saturday, September 15 (vs. Atlanta United FC).

Tickets for the home opener are on sale now at ColoradoRapids.com.

Colorado Rapids Soccer Club 2018 MLS schedule:

Sat. March 10 at New England Revolution 11:30 AM

Sat. March 24 vs. Sporting Kansas City 7:00 PM

Sat. March 31 vs. Philadelphia Union 7:00 PM

Sat. April 7 at FC Dallas 6:00 PM

Sat. April 14 vs. Toronto FC 1:00 PM

Sat. April 21 at Real Salt Lake 7:00 PM

Sun. April 29 vs. Orlando City SC 2:00 PM

Sat. May 5 at Sporting Kansas City 6:30 PM

Sat. May 12 vs. New York Red Bulls 7:00 PM

Sat. May 19 at New York City FC 11:00 PM

Sat. May 26 vs. Portland Timbers 7:00 PM

Fri. June 1 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7:00 PM

Sat. June 9 at Houston Dynamo 7:00 PM

Wed. June 13 vs. Chicago Fire 7:00 PM

Sat. June 23 vs. Minnesota United FC 7:00 PM

Sun. July 1 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 5:00 PM

Wed. July 4 vs. Seattle Sounders FC 7:00 PM

Sat. July 7 at Montreal Impact 5:30 PM

Sat. July 14 vs. Houston Dynamo 7:00 PM

Sat. July 21 at Real Salt Lake 8:00 PM

Sat. July 28 at D.C. United 5:00 PM

Sat. August 4 vs. LA Galaxy 7:00 PM

Sat. August 11 vs. San Jose Earthquakes 7:00 PM

Sat. August 18 at Los Angeles FC 8:30 PM

Sat. August 25 vs. Real Salt Lake 7:00 PM

Wed. August 29 at LA Galaxy 8:30 PM

Sat. September 8 at Portland Timbers 8:30 PM

Sat. September 15 vs. Atlanta United FC 1:30 PM

Sat. September 22 at Columbus Crew SC 5:30 PM

Sat. September 29 at Seattle Sounders FC 2:00 PM

Sat. October 6 vs. Los Angeles FC 7:00 PM

Sat. October 13 at Minnesota United FC 12:00 PM

Sun. October 21 at San Jose Earthquakes TBD

Sun. October 28 vs. FC Dallas 2:30 PM

