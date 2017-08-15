Colorado Rapids fire head coach Pablo Mastroeni

Jul 4, 2017; Commerce City, CO, USA; Colorado Rapids head coach Pablo Mastroeni looks on in the first half against the Seattle Sounders at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

KUSA - The Colorado Rapids announced Tuesday they have fired fourth-year head coach Pablo Mastroeni.

After a 16-year career in the MLS, Mastroeni took the head coaching job with the Rapids heading into the 2014 season.

In his nearly 4 years in Colorado, the Rapids had a combined record of 39-54-35. Mastroeni did lead the team to a berth in the Western Conference championship last season. But, the organization decided that it was time to part ways with him mid-season, as the club currently sits at 6-12-4 in 2017.

For the final 12 games this year, assistant coach Steve Cooke will step in as the interim head coach.

