Rapids' Marlon Hairston to join U.S. Men's National Team training camp

Marlon Hairston advances the ball against the Columbus Crew SC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on June 3, 2017 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Colorado Rapids midfielder Marlon Hairston has been named to the U.S. Men's National Team's annual January training camp, the Rapids announced Monday morning.

Hairston, 23, will report to the National Training Center in Carson, California on January 10.

The U.S. Men's National Team training camp runs until the end of January and concludes with a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Sunday, January 28 at the StubHub Center.

This is the first national camp for Hairston, who appeared in all 34 games for the Rapids in 2017.

“We’re excited about our 2018 January Camp roster. It’s all about the future and opportunity,” said acting U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Dave Sarachan, in a press release. “We clearly feel that we want to have a look at these players that have the chance to be a part of the National Team for a number of years to come. It’s a long journey forward, but this is the first step starting in 2018 for the program and for these players to now get experience at this level.”

