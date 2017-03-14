Rapids sign defender Mike da Fonte to two-year contract

COMMERCE CITY - The Colorado Rapids are adding some depth to their already top-notch defense. On Tuesday, the club announced the signing of defender Mike da Fonte to a two-year contract.

Da Fonte is listed as a 6-foot, 170 pound defender. He spent the last season with USL side Sacramento Republic FC.

"We are pleased to have Mike join our club for the next two seasons," Rapids head coach Pablo Mastroeni said in a press release. "He is a very athletic central defender with experience in Europe and with two prominent USL sides. We look forward to welcoming Mike to the Rapids."

The 25-year-old played for the New York Red Bulls II during the 2015 campaign, where he served as captain and registered a team-high 23 games started.

"Mike impressed in our preseason meeting with Sacramento last year, and we continued to track his progress," Rapids sporting director Padraig Smith said. "He provides competition and increased depth to our already strong defensive core. He is a player who we think has the necessary tools to be successful at the next level."

The Colorado Rapids are returning Major League Soccer's top defense in 2017. They allowed the least number of goals last season.

Colorado sits at 1-1 on the season. They will host Minnesota United at 7 P.M. Saturday night.

© 2017 KUSA-TV