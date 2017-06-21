Celine Dion and Tim Howard badly photoshopped onto an iconic image from the 1997 film "Titanic." (Photo: Courtesy Getty Images/File photo/Allison Sylte)

KUSA - If you’ve spent any time on the internet (and, given that you’re currently reading an article that’s on the internet, it’s fair to believe you have), you’ve probably seen the “Better with Titanic meme.”

If you haven’t, or you’re the type of person who clicks on an article with a funny headline and then complains/is shocked that it’s not news, then here’s the gist: you add the Titanic song to videos to make them even more dramatic.

It’s awesome. If you don’t know what the Titanic song is, you can hear Celine Dion’s classic “My Heart Will Go On” below. Make sure you have some tissues on you – you might feel emotions -- unless you're a comment troll:

Can’t see the video? Click here: https://youtu.be/WNIPqafd4As

Anyway, the Rapids applied the Titanic song meme to a video of an epic Tim Howard save. It’s probably the only thing that can make this epic save better, to be honest.

You can watch that video below. Well played, Rapids, well played.

Can’t see the video? Click here: http://on9news.tv/2rD15QS

