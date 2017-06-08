Fans pack stadium, bars for USMNT soccer match

COMMERCE CITY - Dick's Sporting Goods Park found itself at capacity Thursday night for the U.S. Men's National Team's World Cup Qualifying match against Trinidad and Tobago. The sellout crowd of more than 19,000 was rewarded with a victory as well.

The team earned three points in its quest to earn a bid to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Coming into the match the USMNT was in fourth place out of six in its division. Trinidad and Tobago was in last place.

The United States' 18-year-old phenom midfielder Christian Pulisic rescued the United States with a pair of second-half goals, and the Americans beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0.



Pulisic ended a frustrating start for the U.S. offense with a goal in the 52nd minute, then added another in the 62nd.



"They were tough in the first half, definitely," Pulisic explained after the game. "They had a lot of guys behind the ball and we couldn't work our way through them. Once we got the first one, it kind of opened up."



Fans outside the park were plenty excited as well.

"I wanted us to come out and honestly just smash them," said Koti Stevenson, a bartender at the British Bulldog Pub on Stout Street in Denver.

The pub is one of the go-to's for soccer fans in the metro area, regularly opening for English Premier League games at 5 a.m. on weekends.

"I'm so excited to be here," said Christina Byrd who just moved to Denver and came to the British Bulldog on the recommendation of a friend.

The bar, as well as several others, plan for another busy day on Sunday when the USMNT team takes on first place Mexico in their next World Cup Qualifying match.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

