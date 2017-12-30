Source: Elway wants to elevate Kubiak in personnel department

Gary Kubiak was back at Broncos headquarters for Training Camp on Friday, August 4. (Photo: Jeff Dressel)

KUSA—John Elway may be about to get some much needed help in his personnel department.

A source close to Elway told 9News this week the Denver Broncos want to elevate Gary Kubiak to a prominent personnel department position.

Kubiak, who is already serving as a Broncos’ scouting consultant, would work closer alongside Elway.

Kubiak was the Broncos’ head coach from 2015-16 before he resigned for health reasons. He has two sons employed by the team: Klint Kubiak as quarterbacks coach, and Klein Kubiak as a college scout.

Kubiak’s role essentially would work alongside Elway and player development director Matt Russell in player evaluation. Elway, Russell and Kubiak attended the Cotton Bowl on Friday to scout USC quarterback Sam Darnold.

