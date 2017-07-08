LIVE: Sparta Combat League Duality-MMA

Sparta Combat League

Since the very first Ultimate Fighting Championship tournament in Denver on Nov. 12, 1993, mixed martial arts has grown with athletes and fans around the world. Denver is now a place for top athletes train and compete.

This weekend Sparta Combat League presents, Duality-MMA and boxing, at the Colorado Convention Center. 9NEWS will live stream both events on 9NEWS.com and on Facebook.

Tonight it’s MMA Cagefighting with Justin Jtrain Gonzales vs Nicholas Rhoads in the main event. Watch the English broadcast above and the Spanish broadcast below.

SCL Duality MMA! Este fin de semana en el Colorado Convention Center

On Sunday starting at 2 p.m. it’s Epic Colorado Boxing featuring Manuel Perez, Jose Arellano and many more top Colorado boxers.

Save this page, because this is where you’ll be able to watch both events live! Or sign up for the live stream events on Facebook. Click here for Saturday's Facebook live. Click here for Sunday's Facebook live.

In this article you will be able to choose to watch either the English language or Spanish language broadcast.

