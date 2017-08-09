Stanley Cup party caps off incredible hockey year

KUSA - It’s a life on, or near the ice.

Three generations of hockey.

Rick Bowness is the University of Denver hockey team’s sports information director. When it comes to working in hockey he didn’t have much of a choice. Rick’s grandpa played in the Montreal farm system, his dad just set the record this year for most games coached at the NHL level.

"I think 2,165 was the record. So quite a few,” Bowness said.

Dad is currently an assistant with Tampa Bay. That’s where Rick’s sister works as well.

“My wife Jodee, we met working for the Red Wings together. She’s currently working for the Avalanche on the ticketing side,” Bowness said.

So hockey is kind of a thing for the Bowness family, including Rick’s brother Ryan who is a scout for the Pittsburgh Penguins. That is, the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

“The NHL has a cool tradition where members of the winning team and some with the front office get a day with the Stanley Cup,” Bowness said.

Ryan’s day came in late July, meaning that just months after getting his hands on the National Championship trophy, Rick got the chance to party with Lord Stanley.

They picked the cup up at the airport at 11 and the tour of their hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia was on. The old college campus, a downtown clothing shop, and stop for a Halifax specialty: the Donair.

“It’s pretty much pure fat but it’s delicious," Bowness told 9NEWS. "So they ate Donairs out of the Cup.”

Back at home, the party continued.

“My mom made seafood chowder," Bowness said. "Eastern Canada, seafood is a delicacy so she made up some chowder. We poured it in there, we got some spoons and ate from it.”

There are some rules:

“If you want to drink out of it, my brother has to pour it for you,” Bowness said.

And that epic, two-handed pose has to be earned.

“To lift (the Cup) over the head you had to have won it. So I couldn’t do that unfortunately," Bowness said. "We did one with each of us, I had one hand on it over my wife’s head.”

She happily posed for the photo, but remember Jodee, and many others in the family, work for NHL teams, meaning they were hesitant to put a finger print on it.

"It’s a big superstition, like a jinx," Bowness said. "So my father didn’t touch it, my sister didn’t touch it, my wife did not touch it. So just my mom and myself were able to kiss it and life it up a bit."

Two hundred and fifty people came to hang with the cup until it was whisked away to Russia for another celebration.

“There’s almost a mythical quality to the cup in Canada. People see it and it is like the Holy Grail for Canadians,” Bowness said.

It's a grail the Bowness family will likely see again. It’s just a matter of who will win it next.

