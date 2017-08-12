Stanton homer lifts Marlins to second straight win over Rockies

Aug 12, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) connects for a three run home run in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

MIAMI (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton continued his power surge with his 41st homer and drove in three runs in the Miami Marlins' 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Stanton went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and is hitting .382 (13 for 34) with eight home runs and 15 RBIs in his last nine games. He needs one home run to tie Gary Sheffield for the Marlins' single-season mark set in 1996.

Stanton has hit 20 home runs in his last 32 games. The last player to accomplish the feat in the same season was the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shawn Green in 2002, according to STATS LLC.

Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. It was the 15th time this season Blackmon has had at least three hits and his third four-hit game.

