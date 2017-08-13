Stanton homers again, Rockies get swept by the Marlins in Miami

Aug 13, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

MIAMI (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton homered for the fourth straight game, hitting his 42nd of the year to tie the Marlins' season record, and Miami completed its first series sweep of the Colorado Rockies since 2006, winning 5-3 Sunday.

Stanton homered leading off the third inning to tie Gary Sheffield's team record set in 1996. The homer was Stanton's 21st in the past 33 games.

It was the 250th homer of Stanton's career and came in his 941st game. Only five players since 1913 have reached the 250-milestone faster.

German Marquez (9-5) lost for the first time in his past seven starts, allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings. Marlins starter Vance Worley gave up three runs in four-plus innings but contributed a two-run single.

Javy Guerra (1-0) earned his first victory since 2014 with two scoreless innings. He protected a two-run lead in the fifth, when he came on with runners at second and third and none out, and escaped without allowing a run.

