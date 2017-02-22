Steven Montez slims down to fill big shoes at quarterback

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

BOULDER - The guy with the most starts in Colorado history won't be able to add any more to his resume. Sefo Liufau is gone, and there are big shoes to fill after the Buffs finished with a 10-3 record and went to the Pac 12 Championship.

However, four of those 10 wins also belong to the new starting quarterback Steven Montez, three of which he started.

The now-sophomore played in eight games his freshman season after sporadic injuries to Liufau. Montez had 83 completions and threw for nine touchdowns in the Buffs' successful season.

"I think I'm a lot farther ahead than where I was last Spring for sure, just because of the experience and knowing how fast the game goes when you're actually playing," said Montez.

Montez even lost over 20 pounds since gaining this new weight of responsibility on his shoulders.

"Yeah I don't feel fat anymore," Montez chuckled. "I definitely don't feel fat and I feel a bit quicker, a little bit faster on my feet, and I'm not getting tired as fast."

Despite being only the first day of Spring practice, the 6-foot-5 Montez is already excited for the coming season, and will be ready to go for the season opener.

