Story hits homer to win Game 2 of Giants series, 9-6

DENVER (AP) -- Trevor Story homered, Nolan Arenado picked up his major league lead-tying 112th RBI with a double as part of a four-run sixth and the Colorado Rockies beat San Francisco 9-6 on Tuesday night for their 10th straight win over the Giants at Coors Field.

The Rockies held off a late rally by the Giants to increase their lead to 2 1/2 games over Milwaukee for the second NL wild-card spot.

After spot starter Tyler Chatwood left after three innings, Colorado used eight relievers with Chris Rusin (4-0) earning the win. Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his 37th save.

Denver native Ty Blach (8-12) surrendered five runs over 5 1/3 innings for the Giants. Blach made his major league debut at Coors Field on this day a season ago.

