Strong AFC West leaves Joseph's Broncos with most difficult NFL schedule

Vance Joseph addresses the media after being introduced as the Denver Broncos new head coach during a press conference at the Paul D. Bowlen Memorial Broncos Centre on January 12, 2017 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA—No pressure, Vance Joseph.

All the first time head coach has to do is negotiate the NFL's most difficult schedule (on paper) and deliver the Denver Broncos back to the postseason.

Among the league’s six new head coaching hires in the past five weeks, five will get a slap on the back for a job well done if their respective teams go 8-8 in 2017.

The exception is Joseph. If his Broncos don’t go 10-6 and return to the playoffs in 2017, the season will be considered a disappointment.

It won’t be easy because of the Broncos’ difficult AFC West Division. How difficult is it? The four toughest 2017 NFL schedules, as calibrated by opponents’ 2016 records, belong to all four members of the AFC West.

Last year, the Houston Texans won the AFC South Division with a 9-7 record. The Broncos’ 9-7 mark was only good for third in the AFC West – three games behind Oakland and Kansas City, which both finished 12-4.

As it stands now, the Broncos have the toughest schedule as their 2017 opponents combined for a 147-107-2 record in 2016, a .578 winning percentage.

The Kansas City Chiefs are next with a .576 opponent win percentage, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers at .568 and the Oakland Raiders at .564.

The fifth strongest schedule belongs to the Buffalo Bills of the AFC East with a .561 opponent win percentage.

It's all about the division. Playing two games each against 12-4 Oakland and Kansas City is what pushed the Broncos over the top for the league’s toughest schedule. In contrast, only six teams have an easier schedule than the Seattle Seahawks who were the only NFC West team to post a winning record last year.

The Broncos and AFC West will also play one game against each member or the NFC East – which includes 13-3 Dallas and the 11-5 New York Giants – and one game each against the AFC East – which includes the 14-2, defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and Joseph’s former Miami Dolphins, who were 10-6 last season.

It should be noted schedule strength based on previous year’s record does not guarantee strength in the following season. The Broncos thought they beat two quality opponents in their first three weeks in 2016 when they defeated Carolina and Cincinnati, who were 15-1 and 12-4 the previous year.

In 2016, though, Carolina was 6-10 and Cincinnati was 6-9-1.

