Sunshine joins Sanders on the Broncos Huddle as Denver preps for their season finale

Jordan Taylor joins Emmanuel Sanders and Rod Mackey on the Broncos Huddle on Wednesday, December 27. (Photo: John Kuhrt)

DENVER - Jordan Taylor has gone from being inactive to being available to play about every position on offense or special teams for the Broncos, a big reason why he was the special guest on the Broncos Huddle. While co-host Emmanuel Sanders continues to battle an ankle injury, "Sunshine" has been seeing his playing time increase.

Paxton Lynch is expected to start Sunday against a bunch of Kansas City backups, since the Chiefs have already won the division. Lynch may be seeing the same with Sanders and Cody Latimer still a bit banged up.

Taylor got his foot in the door returning punts.--a door that was opened because the Broncos kept turning it over. Taylor never does, and he explained why on the Tech Time portion of the program.

The Broncos Huddle was about more than just x's and o's. Jordan "Sunshine" Taylor talked about his golden locks, and the "best hair" on the team was also debated.

