Super G races at FIS World Cup Finals

ASPEN - Among all the ski race fans heading to Aspen for the World Cup Finals, only Eric Wilson and Brandon Wargo had the smarts to wear blue and orange tuxedo’s from the movie Dumb and Dumber.

“We knew the World Cup Finals were in Aspen so we decided to go as Harry and Lloyd,” Wilson said.

Both are decked out in honor of the men's downhill World Cup racing returning to Aspen, something USA ski racer Travis Ganong says hasn’t happened in a long time.

“The last men’s World Cup was like 1995,” Ganong said.

2nd day of racing at the #aspen2017 World Cup Ski finals-1000's showing up including some Dumb and Dumber fans! @9NEWS #9newsmornings pic.twitter.com/2ABhrhqSHG — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) March 16, 2017

Fans also had the chance to see the women of Team USA like Lauren Ross race less than a year before they compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“The energy we are getting from the home crowd is incredible,” Ross said.

Teammate Lindsey Vonn crashed after passing under the finish line during a blistering run that put her in second place for the day and on her first World Cup Podium in Aspen.

“I’m very appreciative with being on the podium,” Vonn said.

In the stands and along the course, Jeff Hanle with Aspen said thousands of fan cheered the racers on.

“The finish area was packed out maybe 3,000 thousand up there with tents and bleachers and a lot of people on the hill. And it will grow as we get closer to the weekend,” Hanle said.

Saturday and Sunday Mikaela Shiffrin will race in the slalom and giant slalom likely earning the World Cup overall title along the way.

That’s great news for fans like Eric and Brandon who splurged on the finest Velcro button costumes for some great World Cup racing.

“It was the highest quality we could find. It broke the bank to dress up like this, but it’s something we had to do,” Wilson said.

