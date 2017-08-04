Take a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's bronze busts with Mike Klis

Mike Klis gives fans a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, August 4. (Photo: Brian Olson)

KUSA - Have you ever been to Canton to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Have you seen the self-portrait bronze busts of the four Denver Broncos immortalized with some of the greatest players of all time?

Well, if not, don't worry. We've got you covered.

Our Broncos Insider Mike Klis is in Ohio this weekend to see former Broncos running back Terrell Davis get enshrined into the Hall of Fame.

While there, Mike gave fans an exclusive tour of all the bronze busts, including those of Bronco greats John Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Shannon Sharpe and Floyd Little.

Mike even has some conversations with the bronze heads. It's too bad they can't talk back. If they could, Shannon Sharpe's would definitely be the most chatty.

Watch the video above to see what it's like to look at history!

© 2017 KUSA-TV