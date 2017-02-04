Terrell Davis becomes fifth Bronco elected into Pro Football Hall of Fame

DENVER, : Broncos running back Terrell Davis looks for and opening in the Green Bay defense while trying to get in the in-zone from the 3 yard line during an exhibition game at Mile High Stadium in Denver, 13 August, 2000. Final score 26-20 Broncos. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

HOUSTON—Terrell Davis has become the fifth Denver Broncos player to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, sources with knowledge of the Hall of Fame class told 9News.

Davis was able to overcome a relatively brief career because he was truly great for a four-year period, a span that included arguably the finest postseason performance ever by an NFL running back.

Davis election was mildly surprising because the 48-member voting committee also elected former San Diego running back LaDainian Tomlinson in his first year of eligibility. Tomlinson’s election was expected.

Bronco CEO Joe Ellis on Terrell Davis: A great day for Broncos! A Pat Bowlen favorite makes it to HOF. A happy day for TD and Mr. B #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) February 5, 2017

That the Hall of Fame committee put in two running backs in the same class is unusual. It had not happened since Gale Sayers and Frank Gifford – who was a flanker and halfback – were elected in 1977.

9NEWS has also learned that former Broncos safeties John Lynch and Brian Dawkins did not get elected. Neither did Boulder native Tony Boselli, a left tackle for Jacksonville who was a first-time finalist.

Besides Davis and Tomlinson, other members of the 2017 Hall of Fame will be announced later tonight.

Davis’ career began in 1995 and ended in 2001 with a knee injury. His first four seasons: 1,117 yards in 1995, 1,538 yards in 1996, 1,750 yards with a league-high 15 touchdowns in 1997 and a league-most 2,008 yards and 21 touchdowns in 1998 when he was the NFL’s MVP.

Davis was also the MVP of Super Bowl XXXII following the 1997 season and set a record that still stands with seven consecutive 100-yard rushing games in the postseason.

Davis joins John Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Floyd Little and Shannon Sharpe as Broncos who have been elected in the Hall of Fame. Book that summer trip to Canton, Ohio, Broncos fans.

(© 2017 KUSA)