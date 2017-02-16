Terry's return puts Pioneers in great position

Troy Terry at practice. Courtesy-Aaron Matas

The Pioneers are chasing a conference title.

“It’s really important. When you’re playing in the best conference in the country and you’re showing over 5 months that you’re the best team in the conference, it really gives you a lot of confidence going in to the playoffs,” said University of Denver head hockey coach Jim Montgomery.

Sophomore Troy Terry, and his health, will be key for the first place Pios in the final three weeks of the season and in to the playoffs. He’s already proven he can lead a team to a championship. The Highlands Ranch native was a shootout machine for the United States at the World Juniors tournament in early January. His 3 penalty shot goals against Russia and then one vs.Canada netted the Americans a gold medal.

"Just the amount of tweets and all the stuff that I’ve received since it happened have been pretty awesome," Terry told 9NEWS.

He returned the Pioneers with sky high confidence and notched five points in his first game back. However, a week later, during a series at Western Michigan, Terry was sidelined with what the team is calling an upper body injury.

“That wasn’t ideal obviously. I was coming off such a high,” said Terry.

The sophomore missed five weeks with what sure looks like a wrist injury, but we’ll stick with "upper body" for hockey lingo’s sake. He made his return in last weekend's sweep of Colorado College but didn’t contribute to the score sheet.

"Anytime you’ve been off for 5 weeks it takes time to get that confidence," said Montgomery. "We’re seeing it at practice and I think it will take one goal or one special pass by him and he’s going to be flying around.”

“That’s the main goal, I’m trying to get back to 100% before we start this big run here,” said Terry,

Troy came way down from the incredible high of winning gold, and now tries to climb back up with DU to college hockey’s tallest peak.

