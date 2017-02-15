That's 3! Kate Upton returns to Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover

Kate Upton is back on the cover of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit edition, her third time on the cover since 2012. (Photo: Sports Illustrated)

Kate Upton is back on the front of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition for the third time in six years.

The St. Joseph native was revealed as the cover model of the annual edition late Tuesday night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" with three 2017 SI Swimsuit covers.

Upton was also on the cover in 2012 and 2013. She joins five other SI Swimsuit cover models in gracing at least three covers; Elle Macpherson holds the record with five covers, while Christie Brinkley, Cheryl Tiegs, Kathy Ireland and Daniela Pestova also have three covers apiece.

Not bad for someone who's still just 24 years old! Last year, Ronda Rousey, Ashley Graham and Hailey Clauson shared the cover.

The 2017 SI Swimsuit Covers have been revealed. Welcome back, @KateUpton! Follow the link for more photos and video https://t.co/4cszjybbVp pic.twitter.com/y7TguJdPVD — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 15, 2017

It's been an eventful past 12 months for Upton. The blonde bombshell got engaged to boyfriend and Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander last spring, showing off her engagement ring for the first time in public at the 2016 Met Gala in New York.

Last fall, when two Tampa Bay writers left Verlander off their American League Cy Young Award ballot, Upton went off on Twitter in a humorous and viral exchange: "Hey @MLB I thought I was the only person allowed to f*** @JustinVerlander ?! What 2 writers didn't have him on their ballot?"

Speaking of Verlander, he's in Lakeland as Tigers pitchers and catchers reported for spring training this week. But with Upton out of town for Valentine's Day, he apparently went for a guy's date of golf, dinner and movies with teammates. He also congratulated Upton on her cover honor and, well, played spectator like everyone else this morning.

When your valentine is out of town on #valentineday 😪💔 #guysday #golf #dinner #movies #socktan #BlaneStillHasOnGolfShoes @bhardyboy33 A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

