The 9NEWS Sports Lineup 2/20-2/26

Colorado sports schedule lineup for Feb. 20-26. (Photo: USA Today Sports/Getty Images)

A top the sports schedule is a professional team in playoff contention, a college hockey team ranked nationally, and a handful of college basketball teams fighting for a spot in the NCAA tournament.

The Denver Nuggets currently sit in the 8th position in the Western Conference of the NBA for a shot at the playoffs, while the Colorado Avalanche continue to struggle with the worst record in the NHL (16-38-2).

University of Denver Pioneers hockey team is coming off a two-game sweep of Miami of Ohio and are currently the second ranked team in the nation. They will face St. Cloud State this week at home.

The Denver Pioneers (16-11), Colorado Buffaloes (16-12), Colorado State Rams (18-9) and Wyoming Cowboys (16-12) men's basketball teams are all fighting for a shot at the NCAA tournament prior to their conference tournaments in the PAC-12, Mountain West, or The Summit.

As for women's basketball, the two Mountain West team's, Colorado State (20-6) and Wyoming (18-8), are atop the Mountain West division, while the Northern Colorado Bears (20-6) sit second in the Big Sky Conference.

Here is the lineup of games, professional and college, for the week of February 20 to February 26.

Colorado Avalanche:

Tues, Feb. 21 vs Kings – 7pm (Altitude)

Thurs, Feb. 23 @ Predators – 6pm (Altitude 2)

Sat, Feb. 25 vs Sabres – 8pm (Altitude)

Denver Nuggets:

Thurs, Feb. 23 Nuggets @ Kings - 8:30pm (Altitude)

Fri, Feb. 24 vs Nets - 7pm (Altitude)

Sun, Feb. 26 vs Grizzlies - 3pm (Altitude)

DU Ice Hockey:



Fri, Feb. 24 DU vs St. Cloud State – 8pm (CBS Sports Network)

Sat, Feb. 25 DU vs St. Cloud State – 7pm (Altitude 2)

CU Men’s Basketball:



Thurs, Feb. 23 CU vs Utah - 9pm (ESPNU)

CU Women’s Basketball:



Thurs, Feb. 23 CU @ Washington – 9Pm (PAC-12 Networks)

Sat, Feb. 25 CU @ Washington State – 2pm (WSU Live Stream)

CSU Men’s Basketball:

Tues, Feb. 21 CSU @ New Mexico – 8pm (CBSS)

Sat, Feb. 25 CSU vs San Diego St. – 6pm (CBSS)

CSU Women’s Basketball:



Wed, Feb. 22 CSU vs New Mexico – 7pm (Mt. West Network)

Sat, Feb. 25 CSU vs San Diego State – 3pm (Mt. West Network)

DU Men’s Basketball:



Wed, Feb. 22 DU @ Nebraska Omaha – 7pm (Altitude)

Sat, Feb. 25 DU @ South Dakota St. – 3pm (N/A)

DU Women’s Basketball:

Thurs, Feb. 23 DU @ South Dakota St. – 6pm

Sat, Feb. 25 DU @ Nebraska-Omaha – 1pm



Air Force Acad. Men's Basketball:

Wed, Feb. 22 Air Force vs UNLV - 7pm (Mt. West Networks)

Sat, Feb. 25 Air Force @ Utah State - 7pm (ROOT Sports)

Air Force Acad. Women's Basketball:



Wed, Feb. 22 Air Force @ UNLV - 6pm (Mt. West Networks)

Sat, Feb. 25 Air Force vs Utah State - 2pm (Mt. West Networks)



Northern Colorado Men's Basketball:

Sat, Feb. 25 UNC vs North Dakota - 7pm

Northern Colorado Women's Basketball:



Sat, Feb. 25 UNC @ North Dakota - 1pm

Wyoming Men’s Basketball:



Sat, Feb. 25 Wyoming vs New Mexico – 4pm (ESPN3)

Wyoming Women’s Basketball:



Sat, Feb. 25 Wyoming @ New Mexico – 1pm (Mt. West Network)

