The 9NEWS Sports Lineup 2/27-3/5

The winter regular season for college sports is starting to wrap up and both the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets have less than 25 games to go before post season.

Although the Avalanche have had a painfully disappointing season with only 17 wins in 60 games, the Nuggets hold the 8th spot in the Western Conference for a shot at the 2017 NBA post season.

In the college world, the University of Denver Pioneers hockey team is currently ranked No. 1 in the NCAA and the men's lacrosse team recently dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 last week. Hockey has a two-game road trip against Nebraska-Omaha this week and lacrosse will face No. 3 ranked North Carolina at home on Saturday, March 4.

On the court, Colorado State men's basketball is tied for the No. 1 spot in the Mountain West Conference. The Rams will face the other conference leader, the Nevada Wolf Pack, on Saturday March 4. After previously taking the Mountain West regular season title, the CSU women's team will take on border rival and the third ranked team in the conference, Wyoming.

The Northern Colorado women's basketball team, ranked No. 3 in the Big Sky Conference, faces two struggling teams Portland State and Sacramento State before heading to the conference championship on March 6.

Take a look at the schedules of the various division 1 colleges and professional teams in Colorado for the week of Feb. 27 to Mar. 5.

Monday Feb. 27:

Tuesday Feb. 28:

Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers - 5pm - NBC Sports

Nuggets at Chicago Bulls 6pm - Altitude

CSU Women's Basketball at Wyoming - 6:30pm - Mountain West Network

Air Force Women's Basketball vs San Diego State - 7pm - Mountain West Network

CSU Men's Basketball vs Wyoming - 8pm - ROOT

Wednesday Mar. 1:

UNC Women's Basketball at Portland State - 1pm -

Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks - 6pm - Altitude

Air Force Men's Basketball vs Boise State - 7pm - CBS Sports

Thursday Mar. 2:

Avalanche at Ottawa Senators - 5:30pm - Altitude

CU Men's Basketball vs Stanford - 7pm - ESPN2

CU Women's Basketball vs Washington State 1st round of Pac-12 Tournament - 7pm - Pac-12 Networks

UNC Men's Basketball vs Portland State - 7pm

Friday Mar. 3:

DU Hockey at Nebraska-Omaha - 6:30pm - CBS Sports

CSU Women's Basketball vs Nevada - 7pm - Mountain West Network

Air Force Women's Basketball at Boise State - 7pm - Mountain West Network

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals

CC Hockey at St. Cloud State - 7:30

UNC Women's Basketball at Sacramento State - 8pm

Saturday Mar. 4:

DU Lacrosse vs North Carolina - 11:30pm - Altitude

CU Men's Basketball vs California Berkley - 12pm - Pac-12 Network

Air Force Men's Basketball vs Boise State - 2pm - ROOT

UNC Men's Basketball vs Sacramento State - 2pm

Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets - 5pm - Altitude 2

DU Hockey at Nebraska-Omaha - 6pm - Denverpioneers.com

CSU Men's Basketball vs Nevada - 6pm - ESPN3

CC Hockey at St. Cloud State - 7pm

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament Semifinals

DU Women's Basketball Summit League Quarterfinals

Sunday Mar. 5:

DU Men's Basketball at South Dakota State - 5pm - ESPN3

Avalanche at St. Louis Blues - 6pm - NBC Sports

Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets - 7pm - Altitude

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament Championship

