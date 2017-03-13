The 9NEWS Sports Lineup 3/13-3/19

USA TODAY Sports, GettyImages & Shannon Valerio (Photo: USA TODAY Sports, GettyImages & Shannon Valerio)

Colorado sports features a series of college and professional big-time match-ups that can alter a season.

The Denver Nuggets remain in the 8th spot of the Western Conference, two games ahead of the Portland Trailblazers who currently sit in 9th. Nuggets are coming off back-to-back road wins last week and will face the Lakers, Clippers and Rockets this week.

They're in the post season and it's time for them to shine. The University of Denver Men's Ice Hockey team has advanced to the Frozen Faceoff after sweeping rival Colorado College last week. They will take on another major competitor in their NCHC Conference, the North Dakota Hawks.

In Boulder, the nationally ranked CU Women's Lacrosse team remains undefeated (7-0) heading into Wednesday's match-up against the 7-1 Temple Owls. Seven games in, the Buffs have six double-digit scorers and 112 goals.

Despite missing their shot to enter the NCAA Basketball Tournament, The Colorado State Rams and Colorado Buffs are both competing in the NIT Basketball Tournament as a No. 4 and No. 5 seed.

In Golden, the Colorado School of Mines will host West Texas A&M for a Sweet 16 match-up in the Division II Men's Basketball Championship.

Take a look at this week's 9NEWS Sports Line-up!

Monday Mar. 13:

- Rockies vs Kansas City Royals - 1:10pm - Spring Training

- Avalanche vs Arizona Coyotes - 8pm - Altitude

- Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers - 8:30pm TNT

Tuesday Mar. 14:

- Rockies vs Oakland Athletics - 1:05pm - Spring Training

- CSU Men's Basketball vs Charleston Cougars - 7pm - NIT Tournament - ESPN3

- Colorado School of Mines vs West Texas A&M - 7pm - DII Men's Basketball Championship Sweet 16

Wednesday Mar. 15:

- Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers - 1:10pm - Spring Training

- CU Women's Lacrosse vs Winthrop Eagles - 3pm

- CU Men's Basketball at UCF Knights - 5pm - NIT Basketball Tournament - ESPN3

- Avalanche vs Detroit Red Wings - 7:30pm - Altitude

Thursday Mar. 16:

- Rockies vs Los Angeles Angels - 1:10pm - Spring Training

- Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers - 7pm - Altitude

Friday Mar. 17:

- Rockies vs San Francisco Giants - 6:05pm - Spring Training

- DU Men's Hockey vs North Dakota Fighting Hawks - 6:30pm - NCHC Frozen Faceoff - CBS Sports

- Colorado Eagles at Utah Grizzlies - 7pm

Saturday Mar. 18:

- Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings - 11:30am - Altitude

- Skiing World Cup - Mikaela Shiffrin - Slalom - 12:30pm - NBC

- DU Men's Hockey vs TBA - TBA - NCHC Frozen Faceoff

- Rapids vs Minnesota United FC - 7pm - Altitude 2

- Colorado Eagles at Utah Grizzlies - 7pm

- Nuggets vs Houston Rockets - 7:30pm - Altitude

Sunday Mar. 19:

- DU Women's Lacrosse vs Temple Owls - 11am - Altitude

- CU Women's Lacrosse vs Oregon Ducks - 12pm - Pac-12 Networks

- DU Men's Lacrosse vs Ohio State Buckeyes - 3pm - ESPNU

- Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks - 5pm - Altitude

© 2017 KUSA-TV