The 9NEWS Sports Lineup 3/20-3/26

DENVER - It's all about the postseason. For the last month it's been all college basketball and now we're transitioning into postseason college hockey, minor league professional hockey and possibly the NBA playoffs.

Still in the hunt for an NCAA Division II basketball championship is the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers, who play in the Elite 8 this week. The Orediggers face Bellarmine for a shot at the final four on Wednesday.

On the ice, the Denver Pioneers and the Air Force Academy Cadets were announced as teams in the Men's NCAA Division I Hockey Championships. The Pioneers enter the tournament as the No. 1 overall team and a favorite for the national championship.

In Loveland, the Colorado Eagles have clinched a playoff spot as the point leader in the Mountain Division. They're only two points shy of the best record in all of the East Coast Hockey League, and are fighting for position with only eight games left in the regular season.

For one team in Colorado, playoff hopes still swing back-and-forth. The Nuggets are fighting for a postseason spot with only 12 games remaining. The team has been sitting in the 8th and final playoff position in the Western Conference for the past month; however, with the Portland Trailblazers less than a game behind, it may come down to the wire for the budding team.

This week, the undefeated and No. 4 nationally ranked Colorado Buffaloes women's lacrosse team is fighting to remain a perfect 10-0 with a win against Fresno State Saturday.

Take a look at the line-up of sporting events in Colorado this week!

Monday Mar. 20:

- Nuggets at Houston Rockets - 6pm - Altitude - L 124-125

Tuesday Mar. 21:

- Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues - 7pm - Altitude

Wednesday Mar. 22:

- Rockies vs Cleveland Indians - 1:10pm

- CO. School of Mines Men's Basketball vs Bellarmine - 1:30pm - Men's NCAA DII Basketball Championships -

- Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 7pm - Altitude

- Colorado Eagles vs Rapid City Rush - 7:05pm

Thursday Mar. 23:

- Rockies vs Cleveland Indians - 1:05pm

- Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers - 7pm - Altitude

Friday Mar. 24:

- Rockies vs San Fransico Giants - 1:10pm

- Nuggets at Indiana Pacers - 5pm - Altitude

- Air Force Hockey vs Western Michigan - 5:30pm - ESPN3

- Colorado Eagles vs Utah Grizzlies - 7:05pm

Saturday Mar. 25:

- DU Men's Lacrosse at Towson - 10am - Piovision

- DU Women's Lacrosse at Florida - 10am - Live Stram via Youtube

- Colorado Women's Lacrosse vs Fresno State - 12pm - Colorado Live Stream

- DU Hockey vs Michigan Tech - 11pm - 1st Round of NCAA Ice Hockey Championship - ESPN3

- Rockies vs Chicago Cubs - 1:10pm

- Colorado Eagles vs Utah Grizzlies - 7:05pm

- Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers - 8pm - Altitude

Sunday Mar. 26:

Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans - 6pm - Altitude

