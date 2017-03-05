The 9NEWS Sports Lineup 3/6-3/12

USA TODAY Sports/Getty Images/Shannon Valerio/Rob Trubia/ (Photo: USA TODAY Sports/Getty Images/Shannon Valerio/Rob Trubia/)

March is upon us and sports in Colorado are either budding or coming to a close.

While the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are approaching the tail end of their regular seasons, the Rapids and the Rockies are just beginning.

The Rockies have played 10 preseason/Spring training games in Scottsdale, Ariz. and are 5-5 thus far. Rockies start the week off with an afternoon game against the Dodgers Monday.

Also in the early stages of their season, the Colorado Rapids won their home opener on Saturday last week and are 1-0. They will face New York Red Bull on the road Saturday, March 11.

The Nuggets are 28-34 and Colorado's only hope for a playoff run this Spring. Still in playoff position, the Nuggets hold the eighth spot of the Western Conference, but have a long road ahead to hold their position before concluding their regular season in mid-April.

This week college basketball conference tournaments also commence and the Colorado State Rams men's and women's, Colorado Buffaloes men, Air Force Falcons men and the Northern Colorado Bears women's teams are all looking for conference championships and possibly an invitation to the NCAA Tournament.

Check out the lineup for Colorado sports this week!

Monday Mar. 6:

Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers (Spring training) - 1:10pm

Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings - 7pm - Altitude

Tuesday Mar. 7:

Colorado State Women's Basketball vs TBD (San Jose State/San Diego State) - 2nd round of the Mountain West Tournament - 1pm - Mountain West Network

Rockies vs Texas Rangers (Spring training) - 1:05pm

Avalanche vs Carolina Hurricanes - 7pm - Altitude

Wednesday Mar. 8:

Air Force Men's Basketball vs Wyoming - 1st round of Mountain West Tournament - 2:30pm

Nuggets vs Washington Wizards - 7pm - Altitude

CU Men's Basketball vs Washington State - 1st round of Pac-12 Tournament - 7pm - Pac-12 Network

Colorado Eagles vs Alaska Aces - 7:05pm

Northern Colorado Women's Basketball vs TBD - Big Sky Conference Tournament - 8:05pm

Thursday Mar. 9:

Avalanche vs New Jersey Devils - 7pm - Altitude

Colorado State Men's Basketball vs TBD (Wyoming/Air Force) - 2nd round of Mountain West Tournament - 5pm - CBS Sports Network

Friday Mar. 10:

Northern Colorado Women's Basketball vs TBA - Big Sky Conference Tournament - 2:35pm

Nuggets vs Boston Celtics - 7pm - Altitude

DU Hockey vs Colorado College - 1st round of NCHC Tournament - 7:30pm - Altitude 2

Saturday Mar. 11:

Northern Colorado Women's Basketball - TBA - Big Sky Conference Championship - 12:05pm

Rapids vs New York Red Bull - 2pm

Avalanche vs Ottawa Senators - 5pm - Altitude

Mammoth vs Saskatchewan Rush - 6:30pm - Altitude (3/12)

DU Hockey vs Colorado College - 1st round of NCHC Tournament - 7pm -

Nuggets at Sacramento Kings - 8:30pm - Altitude

Sunday Mar. 12:

CU Women's Lacrosse at Penn State - 10am

DU Hockey vs Colorado College - 1st round of NCHC Tournament - TBA

DU Men's Lacrosse vs Notre Dame - 1pm - Altitude

DU Women's Lacrosse vs Vermont - 3pm

Colorado Eagles vs Alaska Aces - 3:05pm

Mammoth vs Vancouver Stealth - 7pm - Altitude

