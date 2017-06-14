The fight is on: Mayweather and McGregor boxing match scheduled for August

Floyd Mayweather will be boxing against Conor McGregor on August 26. (Photo: USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES--Joe Camporeale and Adam Hunger)

KUSA - Let the trash talk, hot takes and continuous hype begin. The showdown between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is officially happening.

The two will square off in a boxing match on August 26 in Las Vegas.

Mayweather--who holds a 49-0 record as a boxer--is an overwhelming favorite over the MMA Champ.

McGregor is the first UFC fighter to claim two titles in two different divisions, but is making his boxing debut against his undefeated opponent.

The smack talk has already begun between the two.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

McGregor took a jab on Twitter at the age of his 40-year-old opponent by using a picture of his father, Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Over the next two months, expect the two to engage in a lot more than simple twitter talk to get people ready for the fight.

But for now, it's still amazing that this thing is actually happening.

