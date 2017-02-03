"The Joker" is back: Nikola Jokic to return to action for the Nuggets Friday night

Dec 15, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone (left) talks with Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half at Pepsi Center. The Nuggets won 132-120. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chris Humphreys, Chris Humphreys)

DENVER-- What was initially a big injury scare for the young Nuggets star turned out to only cost him a little game action.

After suffering a hip injury January 26 against the Phoenix Suns, Denver Forward Nikola Jokic is expected to return to the court Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"The Joker" missed just three games with the injury--a left hip strain--as the Nuggets went 1-2 during that stint.

Before he went down, Jokic was on an absolute tear, averaging roughly 24 points and 11 rebounds a game during the month of January.

The Nuggets will hope that his return also gets the team back to its winning ways, as Denver is still battling for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

