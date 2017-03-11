University of Denver advances to the Frozen Face-off with 2-0 sweep of Colorado College. (Photo: Shannon Valerio)

DENVER - The Denver Pioneers are gliding through their season in an effortless fashion, shutting out their rival Colorado College 4-0 on Saturday night to advance to the Frozen Faceoff.

The Colorado College Tigers (8-24-4) haven't been much of a rival for the Pioneers this season, losing all six meetings the two have played this season.

Despite a scoreless first period, the Pioneers dominated on both ends of the ice in the remaining two periods. Logan O'Connor netted the first two goals in the second, while teammate Troy Terry followed up in the third with two goals of his own.

In net, Evan Cowley shut out the Tigers with 17 saves on the night.

The No. 1 ranked team in the nation, the Pioneers (28-6-4), are a shoe-in for a National Championship win this year. The program hasn't won the title since going back-to-back in 2004 and 2005.

Denver moves on to the Frozen Faceoff on March 17-18 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

