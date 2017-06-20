The Rockies continue to roll despite struggling Cargo

DENVER, CO - JUNE 20: Carlos Gonzalez #5 of the Colorado Rockies hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on June 20, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - While the Rockies are in the middle of one of their best seasons ever, one of their best players, Carlos Gonzalez is struggling through one of his worst.

"Baseball's not easy and easy sport it will slap you in the face every time you think it's going to be easy," said Gonzalez.

Cargo admits his teams success has made his slump a little more tolerable, but just a little. What also helped was his performance in game one of the Rockies series against Arizona. The Rockies outfielder went 2 for 4 with a homerun and a spectacular play in the field. At least it's a start.

"Obviously I don't have the great numbers everyone is used to seeing but I'm working hard and we're playing for each other."

Gonzalez has struggled before, but just not this late and not this long. He believes he'll break out of it sooner rather than later.

"I'm used to building season's in two weeks so I'm waiting for that great stretch."

Tonight was certainly a good start, but it was just a start.

