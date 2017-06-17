The story behind the 'Rocky Mountain Rumble' sculpture at CSU's new football stadium

Crews place 'Rocky Mountain Rumble' sculpture outside of the new Colorado State football stadium on Friday, June 16. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - On August 26, thousands of fans in Fort Collins will pour into Colorado State's new football stadium for the first time to watch the team's season opener against Oregon State.

On their way in to the new facility, they'll pass a dazzling monument of two life-size Rams bucking heads just outside the north gates.

The game will be a significant moment for the university as a whole, but will hold a special place for one CSU alumnus in particular.

That's because Tom Weimer will get to see his late wife's handiwork on full display in front of the entire country.

"I don't know what's going to happen when this gets on TV," Weimer said. "Because, there's nothing like it."

Dawn Weimer--a bronze sculptor who saw several of her impressive pieces collected worldwide--is the woman behind the incredible 'Rocky Mountain Rumble' sculpture that was placed in front of Colorado State Stadium Friday.

It took her five years to build the magnificent piece (she finished it in 2008), but she didn't get to see it placed in its new home.

Dawn passed away this February after a long battle with Alzheimer's. But, her husband Tom made sure he was there on Friday to see his wife's legacy live on through her work.

"I'm very sad that she' can't be here to see it go in," Weimer said. "It's very disheartening. But, if she were here today, she'd have a big smile on her face."

Dawn and Tom met when they were sophomores in high school in Fort Morgan. They had been together for 57 years when Dawn passed away.

The two had an incredible life together, and also complemented each other pretty well in their careers.

"She couldn't sell anything," Weimer said. "But that's where I came into the picture. I got a business degree (at Colorado State). They must have taught me something, so I would sell it for her."

Crews worked for hours Friday afternoon to transport the 2,000 pound sculpture to the right location. They then lifted it with a crane and screwed it into the rocks just outside the north entrance of the stadium. The 21-foot-long and 7-foot-high piece of eye candy has found its permanent home.

"It looks pretty nice," Weimer said. "She had it pictured in her mind the way it would be installed and the way it would look before she even did the first clay. She told me that was the case for every piece she ever did."

Dawn might not get to see the 'Rocky Mountain Rumble' in its new home, but her work will be honored and appreciated at Colorado State University forever.

"She's certainly leaving a legacy behind," Weimer said.

