Third period break down ends in 5-1 Avalanche loss to Islanders

NEW YORK, NY: Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders (not shown) scores at 12:01 of the first period against Calvin Pickard #31 of the Colorado Avalanche at the Barclays Center on February 12, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

After a break-down in the third period, the Colorado Avalanche fell to the New York Islanders 5-1 on Sunday evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Avalanche center and former University of Denver forward, Joe Colborne, started the scoring with a break away goal in the first for his fourth goal of the season.

Colborne last scored in the season opener against the Dallas Stars tallying a hat trick, but going cold until Sunday night.

Despite an early 1-0 lead on the road for Colorado, the Islanders offense would shut out the Avalanche the rest of the game. Islanders' Anders Lee would tally two goals and Nick Leddy, Ryan Strome, and Jason Chimera would net one each of their own.

Avalanche have now lost three games in a row and will face now face the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday evening.





