Tim Tebow hits walk-off home run for Mets Class A affiliate

Tim Tebow gets mobbed by his teammates at home plate after hitting a walk-off homer for the Mets Class A affiliate on Thursday, July 13. (Photo: Zach Dean)

KUSA - Fans in Denver are used to seeing Tim Tebow's late game heroics. It turns out, his "clutch gene" everyone talks isn't limited to the gridiron.

The former Broncos Quarterback hit a walk-off home run Thursday night to help the St. Lucie Mets defeat the Daytona Tortugas 5-4.

Since getting called up to play for the New York Mets' Class A affiliate in late June, Tebow has been on a tear.

In that time, he's batting .327 with 10 RBI's.

Still, he said this was his first walk-off homer since his junior year of high school.

You can watch the full video of his big hit above. (Video Courtesy: Zach Dean)

