Tim Tebow hits walk-off home run for Mets Class A affiliate

KUSA - Fans in Denver are used to seeing Tim Tebow's late game heroics. It turns out, his "clutch gene" everyone talks isn't limited to the gridiron.
The former Broncos Quarterback hit a walk-off home run Thursday night to help the St. Lucie Mets defeat the Daytona Tortugas 5-4.
Since getting called up to play for the New York Mets' Class A affiliate in late June, Tebow has been on a tear.
In that time, he's batting .327 with 10 RBI's.
Still, he said this was his first walk-off homer since his junior year of high school.
You can watch the full video of his big hit above. (Video Courtesy: Zach Dean)
