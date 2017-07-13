KUSA
Tim Tebow hits walk-off home run for Mets Class A affiliate

Fans in Denver are used to seeing Tim Tebow's late game heroics. They carried over from football to baseball.

The former Broncos Quarterback hit a walk-off home run Thursday night to help the St. Lucie Mets defeat the Daytona Tortugas 5-4. 

Since getting called up to play for the New York Mets' Class A affiliate in late June, Tebow has been on a tear. 

In that time, he's batting .327 with 10 RBI's. 

Still, he said this was his first walk-off homer since his junior year of high school. 

You can watch the full video of his big hit above. (Video Courtesy: Zach Dean)

 

