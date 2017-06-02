Tomac ready for new memories at Thunder Valley

He is the sports biggest star.

“You always get the extra cheers when you’re the local boy,” said Eli Tomac who is ready to shine bright at home.

He got off to a great start in 2017. Tomac notched victories in both races of the season’s opening weekend. But a mechanical issue caused him some problems in week two and ultimately cost him the overall points lead.

“Looking forward to getting back in to the lead here and it will start with Saturday,” Tomac said.

The Cortez native has never won at Motocross's highest level here in his home state. In fact, he has a real horror story.

Tomac severly injured both shoulders in a 2015 crash at Thunder Valley and missed the rest of the season.

“It was a bummer situation; it just shows you that anything can happen in this sport,” Tomad told 9NEWS.

He was still dealing with the injury in 2016 and finished third overall, but says he is finally healthy and ready to become a champion. this weekend could help.

“If I do take the win on Saturday, that’d be great. that would be my first 450 win here and it will be also another notch towards the top spot in the points to that’s what we’re shooting for,” Tomac said.

It will be a noisy weekend in Lakewood and Eli Tomac hopes to make most of it.

© 2017 KUSA-TV