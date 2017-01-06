Toub finishes head coach interview with Broncos; Shanahan next

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 25: Special teams coach Dave Toub. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2012 Getty Images)

KUSA - The process of making the most important decision of the Denver Broncos’ immediate future had moved to the Westin Hotel at Crown Center in downtown Kansas City.

It was Kansas City Chiefs’ special teams coordinator Dave Toub interviewing with five members of the Broncos’ hierarchy: Team president Joe Ellis, general manager John Elway, director of player personnel Matt Russell, do-everything administrator Mark Thewes and the Broncos’ vice president of public relations among other duties, Patrick Smyth.

At stake: The Broncos’ head coaching position vacated earlier this week when Gary Kubiak retired.

The meeting lasted nearly 4 hours, which could be a good sign for Toub. Interviews for non-serious candidates tend to last 2 or 3 hours.

Just wrapped up our interview with Dave Toub in KC. He's a great coach & person who has a very impressive track record with special teams. — John Elway (@johnelway) January 6, 2017

Some head coach candidates are hot because of their offense. See the Broncos’ contingent scheduled meeting Saturday with Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Some candidates are hot because of their defense. See the Broncos’ interest in Vance Joseph, the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, who bring a 10-6 record into their AFC wild-card playoff game Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Toub is a hot special teams coordinator. See, Tyreek Hill returning two punts and a kickoff for touchdowns this year and Devin Hester’s record-setting work in Chicago a decade ago.

But Toub, 54, is also considered a stronger leader. Shanahan has only led offensive players. Joseph has only led defensive players. Special teams coordinators have to deal with players on both offense and defense.

In his 16 NFL seasons, Toub has been part of nine playoff appearances, five conference championship games, and one Super Bowl appearance.

Joseph is considered the frontrunner. He sold the Broncos’ contingent two years ago when interviewing for the head job Gary Kubiak received.

Elway may be seeking some stronger discipline for his team that appeared to splinter late in the season and Joseph is considered both a players’ coach who has an alpha style of leadership.

But Toub’s ability to lead is considered off the charts. The Broncos may make their decision on a new head coach as soon as next week.

