Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing begin NASCAR playoffs

Sep 16, 2017; Joliet, IL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (78) during practice for the Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

After an unbelievable season, Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row racing now begin their journey through the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series playoffs.

Saturday marks the start of the 10-race, elimination postseason.

Truex Jr. comes into the playoffs as the regular season champion and leader in the point standings, 20 points up on 2nd place Kevin Larson.

Saturday's race is a 1.5 mile layout at Chicagoland Speedway, where Truex Jr. won last year.

Stay tuned to 9NEWS for more coverage of the playoffs for Furniture Row Racing as Truex Jr. and his team look to chase the Monster Energy Cup Series championship.

