Tyson Jost getting early work in at the Avalanche Developmental Camp

DENVER - Avalanche's 2016 first round pick, Tyson Jost, is back.

Jost scored his first NHL goal against Minnesota, three games before the end of the 2017 season. The 5-foot-11, 191 pound center only played in six games last season after arriving in Colorado only a handful of days after his former NCAA team, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks were eliminated from the NCAA playoffs.

Being called up is a big reason the young center is an early arrival now and the best player at the Avalanche Developmental Camp wants to be better.

"I think it's a great time for me to improve my game," Jost said. "I want to be a full-time Avalanche and I think it starts here at developmental camp and I can work on a few things I can improve on in my game."

That short stint of being paid to play proved to Jost that he can play hockey at the professional level, but he wants to play more.

"After those six games I wanted to keep playing, but it was the end of the season so I got to wait a full summer but it's a summer of opportunity," Jost added.

He joked, one of things he's now gotten used to is hearing that Colorado crowd cheer for him.



The Avs' top pick in 2016 played a single season for the Fighting Hawks before signing with the Avalanche this year. In his single NCAA season, Jost tallied 35 points (16g/19a) in 33 games.

Now, getting ready for his first full season in the NHL, we patiently await whether Jost can translate that same offensive success to the Avs because that 22-56-4 looks horrible on the record books and their 2001 Stanley Cup was a long time ago.

