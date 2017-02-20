DENVER - It's nothing we shouldn't be used to. The Pioneers have been winning for years and it certainly doesn't look like they will be stopping anytime soon.

For the first time in school history, the men's lacrosse and hockey team are both ranked No. 1 simultaneously.

After the hockey polls were released late Monday morning, DU was ranked No. 1 by USCHO.com, USA Today/USA Hockey and the John Buccigross #Cawlidgehawkey poll. It is the first time the Pios have been ranked No. 1 in all three polls at the same time this season.

This just adds to what has been another tremendous season for Denver athletics.

In the fall the men's soccer team finished the year 20-1-3 and won the Summit League Tournament before losing in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.

The women's lacrosse team has started off the 2017 season 4-0 and just recently moved up to No. 14 in the Cascade Media poll, and No. 15 in the IWLCA and US Lacrosse Magazine rankings. It's the first time the team has been ranked in the top 15 since the 2013 season.

The swimming and diving programs just finished up another dominating performance at the Summit League Championships where they won their fourth-straight title. In the process the Pioneers set 16 new Summit League Championship records and seven new school records. On top of that, Denver also swept all 34 swimming events.

As the skiing season approaches the NCAA Championships in early March, Denver looks to defend their National Championship and just recently finished 2nd at the University of Alaska Anchorage Invitational.

The gymnastics team just recently moved up three spots to No. 8 in the latest rankings released by the Road to Nationals. This is the highest DU has ever sat when the rankings are determined by Regional Qualifying Score. RQS takes the team's six highest scores of the season, three of which are away meets. The high score is eliminated and the remaining five scores are averaged. Their previous highest ranking under this format was No. 10.

First year coach and former player, Rodney Billups also has the men's basketball team performing at a high level. Right now the Pioneers sit in 3rd place in the Summit standings and are just one win away from their best record in the past three years.

In a city that loves sports, people just might want to start paying attention to the one school in Denver that continues to compete at the highest level on the biggest stages.

