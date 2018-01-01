University of Denver forward Troy Terry heading to 2018 Winter Olympics

Sep 25, 2017; Park City, UT, USA; Team USA ice hockey player Troy Terry during the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team media summit at the Grand Summit Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeffrey Swinger, Jeffrey Swinger)

Colorado native and University of Denver forward Troy Terry was selected for the U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey Team a little more than a month before the 2018 Winter Olympics are set to begin in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The 20-year-old is one of four NCAA players to make the roster. The announcement was made Monday during the NHL Winter Classic in New York.

Team USA is set to play their first preliminary game on Feb. 9. Terry, the second leading scorer for the Pioneers, will miss a few games with DU, including a home series against Colorado College and another series against St. Cloud State.

© 2018 KUSA-TV