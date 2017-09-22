U.S. Men's Arena Soccer team takes on Mexico in Denver

Let's go! The U.S. men's national team takes on the Mexico men's national team at the Historic Denver Coliseum! (Photo: Colorado Blizzard)

This match is the final of their last four against Mexico touring the southwestern U.S. before the team heads to Tunisia to take part in the 2017 World Minifootball Federation World Cup.

The teams are playing at the Historic Denver Coliseum starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 23. They're using the new home of the Colorado Blizzard - Denver's only professional indoor soccer team.

9NEWS is streaming the game - in English and Spanish - on our Facebook page and website. Save this link (the stream will appear here) or head to 9NEWS' Facebook page and sign up for live alerts to watch!

What is arena soccer?

Simply put - indoor soccer. Think arena football, but for professional soccer: the games are shorter, faster with more goals and with fewer players on the pitch.

In arena soccer, only six players (including the goalkeeper) are on the field for one team at a time.

Games are 60 minutes (instead of 90) with very similar rules to normal soccer.

U.S.A. vs. Mexico

In 2015, the U.S. hosted the WMF World Cup and, for the first time ever, won the World Cup in a very close 5-3 win over their rivals, Mexico.

The pair of dominant teams have been on a home tour of sorts, playing through Texas, New Mexico and are now in Colorado! While Mexico has been dominant over the U.S. team in these games, the FINAL match will be played in Denver before the teams head to Tunisia for the World Cup!

TICKETS! Find tickets for the game - which is always high scoring and fast paced - at this link.

Unlike the previous games, the U.S. team has two star players back for the Denver shootout: Two-time reigning MASL MVP Franck Tayou and Leo Gibson.

The final 15-man roster has not yet been set by the U.S., so this game could have major implications for team general manager and interim head coach Bernie Lilavois.

A full list of team rosters for the game can be found at this link.

Fans of local arena soccer team the Colorado Blizzard will see many of their players on the pitch Saturday for the U.S.: six players will make the trip to the Denver Coliseum.

Mexico's final roster for the World Cup can be found here.

The game will be physical and quick between two of the best national arena soccer teams in the world!

The Colorado Blizzard

The Blizzard recently made the jump to the largest indoor soccer league - Major Arena Soccer League after a perfect 2016/2017 season! They'll be playing a 12-game season beginning in December and running through March as a member of M2 - the MASL division for expansion teams.

They're holding tryouts before the exhibition game between the U.S. and Mexico for anyone in the Denver metro area who think they've got what it takes to play arena soccer! Get there at 10 a.m.!

The team played in the Premier Arena Soccer League - an amateur league - in Colorado Springs, but for this year made the jump to Denver.

Members of the Blizzard will also focus on promoting youth soccer in the area and work on youth soccer development through their foundation.

Something else pretty cool? The MASL is a North America Football league - their teams aren't just in the U.S. Several teams are located in Mexico and a newly announced expansion team will play in Toronto, Canada.

