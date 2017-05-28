Valor Christian Repeats as 4A State Champions

DENVER - Looks like Valor Christian will have bragging rights again after defeating Evergreen 7-3 in the state baseball championship on Sunday.

After having the game postponed because of weather on Saturday, both teams got an extra day to prepare for their biggest game of the year.

Valor Christian coach Brian Bonn wanted to "leave it all out on the field, so that at the very end of the game everyone knew that we gave our best".

And man, did Valor give their best in the second inning. Brady Buehler had a 2 RBI followed by Austin Howell with a 2-run single, up the middle and to top it off Noah Kuzma add an RBI double to give Valor Christian a 5 run second inning.

Junior Zach Reid knew "if we didn't do that in the second inning, I don't think we would have held that 7-3 lead".

This game was extra special to coach Brian Bonn, as it was his first year as a head coach. He was previously an assistant coach but "once you win, you always want to try to repeat".

This was the third meeting between the two schools this season. Valor Christian took the first game 8-2, Evergreen won the second meeting 7-5, and now Valor has won the third matchup; this time for a title.

