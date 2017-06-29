Venus Williams was in an accident that led to a man's death

Venus Williams was in auto accident earlier this month in Florida that led to the death of a 78-year-old man, a police spokesman confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) police spokesperson Paul Rogers confirmed the agency is investigating the fatal crash. He declined to release any more information, citing state law that requires a public record request.

"This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one." Malcolm Cunningham, Williams' lawyer, said in a statement.

Williams was found at fault for the accident that occurred on June 9, according to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports. (USA TODAY Sports requested the report on Thursday.) The man died from the injuries two weeks after the accident, TMZ reported.

The report says that according to the wife of the victim, Williams pulled in front of her in an intersection and they drove into the side of Williams' car.

Williams said that she was trying to get through the intersection, but had to slow down because of traffic. That's why she was in the middle of the intersection, according to the report.

"Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light," Cunningham said in the statement. "The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 miles per hour when Mrs. Barson crashed into her. Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations."

The victim, Jerome Barson, suffered head trauma. He was placed in ICU and died 14 days later, according to the report. The report also says that his wife suffered broken bones.

According to the police report, "(Williams) is at fault for violating the right of way of (of the driver)."

